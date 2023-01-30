FA Cup fifth round draw: When is it, what channel, Brighton, Tottenham, Man United ball numbers

Brighton will be ball number 14 when they enter the hat for tonight’s FA Cup fifth round draw.

Kaoru Mitoma’s last-minute volley secured a dramatic upset victory for the Seagulls over Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (January 29), booking their place in last 16 of the competition.

They join fellow Premier League sides Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City in the next round, as well as non-league Wrexham, who managed to secure a reply with Sheffield United following a entertaining 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground.

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place tonight (January 30) at 7pm during The One Show on BBC One, prior to Derby's clash with West Ham at Pride Park, in the final game of the fourth round.

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place tonight (January 30) at 7pm during The One Show on BBC One. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

That match gets underway at 7:45pm and is being shown on ITV4.

The draw will also be streamed live on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook social media channels.

Fifth-round ties will played in the midweek commencing Monday, February 27. The expected date for fourth round replays will be in the midweek commencing Monday, February 6.

FA Cup ball numbers

1. Tottenham Hotspur

2. Southampton

3. Wrexham or Sheffield United

4. Ipswich Town or Burnley

5. Manchester United

6. Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7. Derby County or West Ham United

8. Stoke City or Stevenage

9. Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10. Leicester City

11. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12. Manchester City

13. Bristol City

14. Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool

15. Fulham or Sunderland