'Fabian gave it to me' - Brighton's new number 11 sets goal target after impressive brace

Yankuba Minteh scored two sublime pre-season friendly goals at Southampton on Saturday (August 2).

Yankuba Minteh is a man with high expectations of himself.

Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh – who joined Brighton from Newcastle United for £30m last year – had an impressive first season for the Seagulls.

Minteh has made 32 appearances in the Premier League, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

But after Brighton thrashed Spurs away in their final game of the season, the winger revealed that he ‘missed out’ on his target for the season.

“My target (this season) was ten goals, ten assists, but I didn't get it,” he said.

"I get six goals, four assists, I'll go for next season.

"I said that to myself, I want to get ten goals, ten assists, which I didn't get.

"I'm a bit disappointed, but this is what I get. I'll go home and work hard for next season.”

The 21-year-old showed he has been working on his finishing – scoring two sublime pre-season friendly goals at Southampton on Saturday (August 2).

On the goals – which were almost a carbon copy of each other – he said: “Yeah, they were very similar.

"I just got the ball on my feet, gone in 1v1, tried to look where the space is and then I started to shoot in the corner. I could have scored one or two more.

"I think I've improved a lot because working with Fabian [Hurzeler] is a great thing because he tries to help you with everything. The pressing, finishing. Before the finishing wasn't great, but it's getting better and better. So I'm really happy about it.”

Asked if he has a new goal target for the season, Minteh said: “I have a target again which I will really work on to hit. We'll see how it goes.

"I'm trying every day, working hard in training so that I can implement it in my game. So I will just go for it, set a target and then see how it goes.”

The winger was donning the number 11 shirt, which became available after Simon Adingra’s move to Sunderland.

Minteh, who previously wore the 17 shirt, revealed: “I didn't choose it but Fabian gave it to me.

"It's good for me. I didn't choose it but Fabian gave it to me.”