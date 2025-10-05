Fabian Hurzeler explains 'frustrating' enforced withdrawal of Carlos Baleba at Wolves
The out-of-form midfielder – who is yet to to complete a full 90-minute match in the league this season – was below his best once again at Molineux.
But, unlike previous matches, it was another factor which made Fabian Hurzeler decide to replace him at half-time.
That was the yellow card which the Cameroon international picked up for a cynical foul on Wolves man Hugo Bueno. The 21st minute incident led to the sending off of Wolves head coach Vítor Pereira, who seemed furious on the touchline and received two bookings for his behaviour.
No Wolves players were booked in the first-half but four Brighton players – Baleba, Danny Welbeck, Lewis Dunk and Mats Wieffer – went into the referee’s book.
Fabian Hurzeler was not impressed – but he didn’t blame his players.
"Yeah, it was so frustrating, because I don't understand it,” he told Sussex World, post-match.
"Every foul from us, every first foul was a yellow card. It's very unusual for the hardest league in the world, so I didn't understand it, but that's football, we have to accept it.”
Asked why he took Baleba off – and if was due to his fitness – the German replied: “No, it was because of the yellow card.
"Therefore, that's what I mean, it impacts the whole match plan, it impacts everything.
“So that's why it's very frustrating if you get for the first foul, always a yellow card. In my opinion there were no yellow cards, and therefore I think the balance has to be better.”
Baleba was replaced by Georginio Rutter, who has also struggled for form this season – but impressed with his cameo on Sunday.
The Frenchman almost rifled in an equaliser, from Yankuba Minteh’s cross, but Sam Johnstone was alert to pull out a smart save.
Rutter injected some energy into the team and the visitors eventually found an equaliser through Jan Paul van Hecke’s header.
Asked if he was happy with what he saw from Georginio, Hurzeler said: “I was happy. It's important for him that he keeps pushing.
"Of course strikers, they want to score, but he needs to understand that it's hard work to get on the score sheet.
"He has to do basic things right, and then I'm sure there will be a point where he will score and make assists fast again.”