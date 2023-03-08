Edit Account-Sign Out
Fabrizio Romano states Alexis Mac Allister transfer fee as Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool circle

Alexis Mac Allister won’t be allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for ‘less than €60m’ in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

By Matt Pole
10 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 4:18pm

The 24-year-old has been superb for the Seagulls this season. The Argentina international was most recently on the scoresheet as Albion emphatically dispatched struggling West Ham United 4-0 at the Amex on Saturday.

Mac Allister, who helped Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years in December, is wanted by a host of clubs; including Brighton’s Premier League rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, and perennial UEFA Champions League qualifiers Inter, Juventus and Atlético de Madrid.

And Romano has revealed the Argentinian reportedly has a ‘very good chance’ of securing a move to a top European team in the summer.

Alexis Mac Allister (right) won’t be allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for ‘less than €60m’, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
But the Italian called any talk of an immediate Mac Allister exit ‘premature’, with Albion expected to play hardball over the FIFA World Cup winner’s future.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, he said: “I expect Alexis Mac Allister to have a very good chance to make his top club move in the summer, this is the player’s idea.

“But I’m also sure Brighton will be tough in the negotiations, as always.

“There are really many clubs following Mac Allister, at this stage everything is premature.

“I don’t expect him to move for less than €60m."

Mac Allister joined Brighton for around £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025, with Albion holding an option for a further year.

He has scored 16 goals and recorded seven assists in 96 games in all competitions for Brighton since his move from Argentina.

