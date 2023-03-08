Alexis Mac Allister won’t be allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for ‘less than €60m’ in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old has been superb for the Seagulls this season. The Argentina international was most recently on the scoresheet as Albion emphatically dispatched struggling West Ham United 4-0 at the Amex on Saturday.

Mac Allister, who helped Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years in December, is wanted by a host of clubs; including Brighton’s Premier League rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, and perennial UEFA Champions League qualifiers Inter, Juventus and Atlético de Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Romano has revealed the Argentinian reportedly has a ‘very good chance’ of securing a move to a top European team in the summer.

Alexis Mac Allister (right) won’t be allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for ‘less than €60m’, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

But the Italian called any talk of an immediate Mac Allister exit ‘premature’, with Albion expected to play hardball over the FIFA World Cup winner’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, he said: “I expect Alexis Mac Allister to have a very good chance to make his top club move in the summer, this is the player’s idea.

“But I’m also sure Brighton will be tough in the negotiations, as always.

“There are really many clubs following Mac Allister, at this stage everything is premature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t expect him to move for less than €60m."

Mac Allister joined Brighton for around £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025, with Albion holding an option for a further year.