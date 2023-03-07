Edit Account-Sign Out
Manchester United holding 'internal discussions' about signing Brighton midfielder wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City

Manchester United have reportedly held ‘internal discussions’ about the possibility of signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

By Frankie Elliott
19 minutes ago

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils are interested in the Argentinian international, who is expected to cost at least £60m.

Mac Allister has been in superb form for Albion in the last two seasons and was also a key part of Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

It had previously been reported that the player was likely to leave the south coast this summer, but only for a fee above £70m, whether or not United will be able to negotiate a price lower then that remains to be seen.

Mac Allister has been in superb form for Albion in the last two seasons and was also a key part of Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
His performances at both club and international level have raised interest in the 24-year-old services. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all said to be keen on adding Mac Allister to their squads, while European heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on the central midfielder.

Mac Allister signed for Brighton from Argentinos Juniors for around £7m in 2019 and recently penned a new deal at the Amex Stadium until June 2025, with an additional one-year option for the club.

He has made 96 appearances and scored 16 goals for the Seagulls since making his debut against Wolves on March 7, 2020.

