The Uruguayan left Manchester United after two years at the club - scoring 19 goals in 59 games. The 35-year-old is reportedly in talks with La Liga side Villareal.(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The 21 free agents from the Premier League that Brighton and Hove Albion could sign - including players from Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace

With the 2022-23 English football season just over a week away, there are still over 20 players from top-flight clubs yet to resolve their futures.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 2:36 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:01 pm

The EFL campaign kicks off next weekend while the Premier League season will begin a week later, when Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

At the beginning of the month, there were 31 players released by top-flight clubs on the free agent list, but 10 of those stars have now found new sides ahead of the season.

Jesse Lingard became the latest unattached player to resolve their future as he signed for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

Paul Pogba was the highest profile free agent at the end of the season after leaving Manchester United and he has returned to Juventus for the 2022-23 campaign.

Another in-demand free agent was Christian Eriksen, who has now signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford after an impressive six-month spell with Brentford.

As it stands, a total of 21 players released by Premier League sides have yet to confirm what their plans are for the future.

Some are closer than others to finding a new club, with all the free agents listed below - would any of these stars make a good fit for Graham Potter’s side?

1. Juan Mata

The Spaniard, who hhas played at both Manchester United and Chelsea, is open to remaining in the Premier League and has reportedly received an offer from Leeds. Reports also claim a big-money contract has been offered by a team in the Middle East. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Photo: Tom Purslow

2. Alfie Mawson

The 28-year-old was rumoured to be rejoining Wycombe after his release by Fulham but recent reports claim Stoke City are the favourites to sign him. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Michael Hector

The one-time Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday player is considering his next move following his departure from Fulham. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo: Mike Hewitt

4. Fabian Delph

The two-time Premier League winner is still without a club after being released by Everton. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Photo: Clive Brunskill

