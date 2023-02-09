Ferguson, Colwill, Lallana: Full Brighton injury list and potential return dates

Brighton are preparing for the A23 derby this Saturday against Crystal Palace without a number of first-team players.

The crunch game at Selhurst Park is one of the first fixtures Albion fans look out for when the season’s schedule is announced in July.

The Seagulls will be going into the game full of confidence. Currently unbeaten in 2023, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have won five of their six games in all competitions and scored 17 goals in the process.

However, despite this incredible run of form, that sees Brighton in the last 16 of the FA Cup and sixth in the Premier League table, supporters will be aware of there less-than-impressive record against Palace in the Premier League.

Since being promoted to the top flight in 2017, Albion have only beaten the Eagles twice in the league in ten attempts, drawing five and losing three.

However, Patrick Vieira's men are currently in a poor run of form, winning only one league game in their last eight.

Ahead of the big fixture, here is the latest news on the Brighton injury front.

1 . Levi Colwill - quadricep The on-loan Chelsea defender has been out of action for three weeks after injury his quadricep in training. This was a massive blow for both the Colwill and De Zerbi, as the 19-year-old had started nine straight games prior to this. The club believe Colwill be return to training later next week, in the hope of reinstating the centre-back to the team for their FA Cup fifth road tie away at Stoke City on February 28. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2 . Evan Ferguson - Knee The young striker came off with a knee injury in Albion's 2-1 FA Cup win over Liverpool two weeks ago, following a nasty-looking challenge from Fabinho. Thankfully, the damage was not as bad as first feared, and De Zerbi will hope to have the Irishmen available for selection this weekend. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3 . Adam Lallana - unknown The veteran midfielder came off injured in Albion's 2-2 draw with Leicester on January 21, having been in a rich vein of form since De Zerbi took charge of the side, scoring three goals and bagging an assist in eight matches prior to hobbling off at the King Power Stadium. The ex-Liverpool player has had recurring muscular issues throughout his career and is hoping to make a return to the side for the Fulham game at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, February 18. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Jakub Moder of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at American Express Community Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) The Polish midfielder has been on the side-lines since picking up a knee injury in April 2021, when Brighton drew 0-0 to Norwich at the Amex Stadium. He returned to light training in Dubai whilst the squad completed their warm winter training camp during the 2022 World Cup, and has been continuing his rehab back at the training ground, with the hope of being available for selection by the end of this month. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales