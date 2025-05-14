Fiery ex-Brighton man is a summer priority for Tottenham and '£34m' Man United target is 'big' for Fabian Hurzeler

Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion has impressed in the Premier League this season

All the latest transfer gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fiery Italian is currently in charge at Marseille and has led the French team to second in Ligue 1 and on track for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi, 45, enjoyed success during his time at Brighton and guided the Seagulls to sixth in the Premier League as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

De Zerbi was never afraid to ruffle a few feather at Brighton and they parted company at the end of last season due to "differences."

Tottenham have had a poor campaign in the Premier League this term but under-fire head coach Ange Postecoglou has steered them to the Europa League final, where they face Manchester United on May 21.

Whether that's enough for the Australian to keep his job in North London remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man United eye Bart Verbruggen

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly keen on Brighton stopper Bart Verbruggen [Metro].

Albion's Dutch international has impressed in the Premier League this season and Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler previously compared him to Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer.

Verbruggen, 22, has established himself as Hurzeler's No 1 this season ahead of the likes of Jason Steele and Carl Rushworth.

Manchester United are said to be keen to upgrade between the sticks as Andre Onana has struggled at Old Trafford this term. Reports last month stated that United have proposed a £34m bid for Verbruggen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Brighton boss Hurzeler said: "This is his first full Premier League season, he played last season, but it was like two games in, two games out. It's not easy to get into a rhythm.

"Now he's playing every game. We see a great person, we see a great goalkeeper with the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. That's what we really try to get out of him. I think that he will come out of this phase very strong and will be a big, big goalkeeper for us."

Verbruggen joined Brighton from Anderlecht for around £15m in 2023 and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2028. He has also been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

For your next Albion read: Premier League record in danger as Brighton hold contract talks with ex-Liverpool and Leeds United ace