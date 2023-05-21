A number of key players were rested as Albion were beaten 4-1 at Newcastle on Thursday (May 18) – four days after beating Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates.
Levi Colwill is back after suffering from fatigue and Joel Veltman has recovered from a thigh injury. Alexis Mac Allister and Julio Enciso also return to the starting line-up, whilst teenage sensation Evan Ferguson replaces veteran Danny Welbeck up front.
Jan Paul van Hecke, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav also drop to the bench.
It could be a historic day for Brighton, who know that a win this afternoon would guarantee a European place for the first time. They would, at the very least, take part in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season but – due to their superior goal difference over Aston Villa – a victory would all-but secure a place in the Europa League.
Here is how both teams line-up:
Brighton XI: Steele, Dunk, Colwill, Veltman, Estupinan, Mac Allister, Gross, Caicedo, Enciso, Mitoma, Ferguson
Subs: McGill, Welbeck, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran, Peupion
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Bree, Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Walcott, Lavia
Subs: Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, Onuachu, Armstrong, Sulemana, Livramento, Ballard, Doyle
