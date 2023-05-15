Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

European football qualification explained for Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa fans

As we enter the last two game weeks of the season, many football fans are curious to know which teams qualify to play European football next season.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:46 BST

It is well known that the top four places in the Premier League guarantee qualification for the Champions League, but confusion lies with how the spots are handed out for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

This uncertainty come from the fact that fans know that an FA Cup final victory does not only land you a prestigious trophy, put also books you place in Europe for next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With both Manchester clubs in the FA Cup Final on June 3, it means that the top seven in the Premier League will all qualify for one of the three major European competitions next season.

Most Popular
It is well known that the top four places in the Premier League guarantee qualification for the Champions League next season. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)It is well known that the top four places in the Premier League guarantee qualification for the Champions League next season. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
It is well known that the top four places in the Premier League guarantee qualification for the Champions League next season. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

For the Europa League, England has been given two spots for next year’s competition. This is originally given to the team that finish fifth in the Premier League and the winner of the 2023 FA Cup.

However, if the winner of the FA Cup has already qualified for the Champions League or Europa League, then sixth placed is awarded the Europa League spot.

England also has one team that can enter the Conference League, which is originally earmarked for the winners of the EFL Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, with this years winners Manchester United likely to finish in the top five this season, the place is given to the next highest finishing team in the league (i.e. seventh place).

The team that finish fifth in the Premier League and the winner of the 2023 FA Cup are automatically given spots in the Europa League. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)The team that finish fifth in the Premier League and the winner of the 2023 FA Cup are automatically given spots in the Europa League. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
The team that finish fifth in the Premier League and the winner of the 2023 FA Cup are automatically given spots in the Europa League. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The only way this would not be given to seventh place, is if Manchester United were to win the FA Cup and finish seventh themselves, but this can no longer mathematically happen.

In that scenario, sixth place would take the Conference League spot.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The Premier League's top 20 best attacking partnerships by xG

England has one team that can enter the Conference League, which is originally earmarked for the winners of the EFL Cup. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)England has one team that can enter the Conference League, which is originally earmarked for the winners of the EFL Cup. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
England has one team that can enter the Conference League, which is originally earmarked for the winners of the EFL Cup. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Brighton trio nominated for FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season

Premier League makes major decision that impacts Tottenham and Brighton

Newcastle United currently sit third on 66 points, with Manchester United taking the last Champions League spot on 66 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool and Brighton take up the Europa League spots, on 62 and 58 points respectively, while Tottenham occupy the Europa Conference place on 57 points.

Aston Villa are the only real challengers from outside the top seven. The Midlands club are level on points with Spurs, with just two games to go in the season.

Brentford also managed to keep their feint European hopes alive with a 2-0 win over West Ham at the weekend. The Bees would need a lot to go in their favour in the remaining games though, with a four point gap behind them and Tottenham.

Related topics:Europa Conference LeaguePremier LeagueManchester UnitedEuropa LeagueTottenhamEnglandLiverpoolBrightonNewcastle