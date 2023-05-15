As we enter the last two game weeks of the season, many football fans are curious to know which teams qualify to play European football next season.

It is well known that the top four places in the Premier League guarantee qualification for the Champions League, but confusion lies with how the spots are handed out for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

This uncertainty come from the fact that fans know that an FA Cup final victory does not only land you a prestigious trophy, put also books you place in Europe for next season.

With both Manchester clubs in the FA Cup Final on June 3, it means that the top seven in the Premier League will all qualify for one of the three major European competitions next season.

For the Europa League, England has been given two spots for next year’s competition. This is originally given to the team that finish fifth in the Premier League and the winner of the 2023 FA Cup.

However, if the winner of the FA Cup has already qualified for the Champions League or Europa League, then sixth placed is awarded the Europa League spot.

England also has one team that can enter the Conference League, which is originally earmarked for the winners of the EFL Cup.

However, with this years winners Manchester United likely to finish in the top five this season, the place is given to the next highest finishing team in the league (i.e. seventh place).

The only way this would not be given to seventh place, is if Manchester United were to win the FA Cup and finish seventh themselves, but this can no longer mathematically happen.

In that scenario, sixth place would take the Conference League spot.

Newcastle United currently sit third on 66 points, with Manchester United taking the last Champions League spot on 66 points.

Liverpool and Brighton take up the Europa League spots, on 62 and 58 points respectively, while Tottenham occupy the Europa Conference place on 57 points.

Aston Villa are the only real challengers from outside the top seven. The Midlands club are level on points with Spurs, with just two games to go in the season.