3 . Stefan Bajcetic - Liverpool

Stefan Bajcetic has been a revelation since breaking into the Liverpool first team. The midfielder became the Reds' youngest-ever player in the UEFA Champions League when he came on as a late substitute against Ajax in September. The Spain youth international netted his first senior Liverpool goal in December's 3-1 win at Aston Villa - becoming the third youngest player to score for the Reds in the Premier League, behind Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling, and the second youngest Spanish player to score in the Premier League, behind Cesc Fàbregas. He was handed a new long-term contract in January, and was also named as Liverpool fans' Player of the Month that month. Bajcetic, who has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, suffered a season-ending adductor injury in March Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images