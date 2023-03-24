Brighton’s Facundo Buoanotte has been included in a list of the top 50 best wonderkids in world football.

The Argentinian midfielder was named alongside some of the world’s best youngsters in this year’s GOAL NXGN Awards.

The fifty unranked nominees included players from across European football’s biggest clubs – such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

This year, instead of selecting a sole award victor, GOAL will chose an elite group that we believe are the very top of the class, known as the NXGN Nine.

Buoanotte joined Albion from Rosario Central in January in a £5.3m move and has so far made four appearances for the Seagulls.

He is joined on the list by fellow teammate Evan Ferguson – who recently scored his sixth and seventh goal of the season to help Brighton into the FA Cup semi final with a 5-0 over Grimsby Town on Sunday, March 19.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

But who else has made this list of the game’s brightest stars of the future?

Here is part one – looking at 25 nominees for the NXGN award.

1 . Arda Guler (Fenerbahce) Dubbed the "Turkish Messi" by the natives, Arda is the youngest goal scorer in Fenerbache's history. The 18-year-old's dribbling and close control has caught the interest of the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich Photo: OZAN KOSE

2 . Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Making his debut for Santos at the age of 15, Angleo has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the Brazilian outfit before turning 19. Barcelona and Newcastle are said to be interested in the winger, who holds the record of being the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores. Photo: GUILHERME DIONIZIO

3 . Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton & Hove Albion) Buonanotte became the latest South American talent to be snapped up by Brighton in January. The 18-year-old is regarded as a long-term successor for his compatriot Alexis Mac Allister at Brighton, and it’s likely they will be fighting it out for a place in the national team in the years to come. Photo: Bryn Lennon

4 . Valentin Carboni (Inter) At 18, Carboni has broken into the Inter first team this season having rejected approaches from Liverpool and Juventus to join the Nerazzurri in 2020. The youngster has already played in both Serie A and the Champions League and is likely to play for the Argentina national team soon, despite representing Italy at youth level. Photo: Daniel Jayo