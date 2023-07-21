NationalWorldTV
Former Birmingham and Sheffield United midfielder sold to Stade De Reims

Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra has joined French club Stade De Reims for undisclosed terms.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:13 BST
Last season the 22-year-old played 32 games across two loan spells in the Championship, first with promoted Sheffield United and then Birmingham City. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)Last season the 22-year-old played 32 games across two loan spells in the Championship, first with promoted Sheffield United and then Birmingham City. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
The Germany under-21 international joined Albion in October 2020, going onto make his Premier League debut against Manchester City later that season before spending the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is great move for all parties, but most of all Reda as it gives him the opportunity of regular football. We would like to thank him for his time here with us and wish him well for the future.”

Last season the 22-year-old played 32 games across two loan spells in the Championship, first with promoted Sheffield United and then Birmingham City, for whom he scored five goals in the second half of the campaign.

Khadra signed a contract extension until June 2024 in January and will now link up with Reims, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.

Related topics:BirminghamSheffield UnitedBrightonGermanyManchester CityPremier League