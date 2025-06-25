Fresh twist as Newcastle United bid rejected amid Brighton and Joao Pedro link

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion looks set to leave this summer but his destination remains unknown

Newcastle have reportedly had a £45m bid for Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga rejected.

Eddie Howe's team are determined to bolster their attack as they prepare for Champions League football next term.

The Magpies are also keen on Brighton attacker Joao Pedro, who is expected to leave the Seagulls this summer.

Newcastle are said to have been in talks with Brighton over Pedro but the Brazilian – according to his teammate and countryman Igor Julio – favours a move to a London club.

Chelsea are the current favourites to land Pedro, although he has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Pedro is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028 and has a guide price of £70m.

What we know so far

Newcastle United's latest bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, reported by Sky Sports at £45 million, was rejected by Forest, who value the 23-year-old Swedish international at around £60 million.

Talks remain active, with Newcastle considering a third bid, but Forest have no intention of selling and are holding firm.

Newcastle have alternatives in mind, including Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, and PSV’s Johan Bakayoko, as they seek a right-sided attacker.

Elanga, under contract until 2028, is relaxed about his future, while Forest are exploring replacement options like Juventus' Timothy Weah.

Newcastle and Pedro latest

Newcastle held talks with Brighton for Pedro, with Brighton reportedly valuing the 23-year-old Brazilian at around £60 million.

Newcastle see Pedro as a versatile attacker who can play across the front line alongside Alexander Isak, but no formal bid has been made yet.

Brighton’s recent £34 million signing of Greek striker Charalampos Kostoulas suggests they may be open to Pedro’s departure.

Pedro fell out of favour with the Seagulls last term after a needless red card at Brentford and training ground bust-up with Albion’s player of the year Jan Paul van Hecke.

Newcastle fans appear to have mixed feeling on the move, with some questioning Pedro’s £60-70 million price tag and suggesting alternatives like Viktor Gyokeres.

