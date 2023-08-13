Lineker was speaking during Match of the Day post-match analysis about Albion’s 4-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday (August 12) – which saw substitute Ferguson score late in injury-time, just minutes after striking the post with a brilliant effort.
Ferguson, 18, scored 16 goals in 34 games in all competitions last season and is widely tipped to become a world class Premier League striker in the coming years.
Match of the Day pundit and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards raved about the Republic of Ireland teen on Saturday night’s show.
"They lost [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Levi] Colwill and [Moises] Caicedo but they've got some young talent,” Richards said.
"Ferguson, Joao Pedro and [Simon] Adingra – they were outstanding today. They all got on the scoresheet today [and are all] 21 and under.
"Ferguson is going to be a real star. He's a superstar. There's something in his play that is so mature – the way he links up and takes his chances. Everything about him, I love.”
Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, also didn’t have a bad word to say about Ferguson.
"I love everything about him from what I've seen,” Shearer said.
"The hold up play, desire to get in the box, strength, very impressive.”
Lineker said Ferguson is a 'natural goalscorer' and questioned if Tottenham should sign him to replace Harry Kane, following the England striker’s move to Bayern Munich, adding: "I shouldn't say that, sorry Brighton fans."
Albion fans may prefer the Match of the Day host’s earlier comments about Brighton’s performance, though.
Lineker said: “[Roberto] De Zerbi said they weren't at their best but considering the players they've lost in the summer, they look pretty tasty to me."