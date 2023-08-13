Gary Lineker offered an apology to Brighton fans after suggesting their teenage sensation Evan Ferguson could be an ideal replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham.

Lineker was speaking during Match of the Day post-match analysis about Albion’s 4-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday (August 12) – which saw substitute Ferguson score late in injury-time, just minutes after striking the post with a brilliant effort.

Ferguson, 18, scored 16 goals in 34 games in all competitions last season and is widely tipped to become a world class Premier League striker in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match of the Day pundit and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards raved about the Republic of Ireland teen on Saturday night’s show.

Evan Ferguson scored Brighton's fourth goal against Luton Town in their opening Premier League match of the season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"They lost [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Levi] Colwill and [Moises] Caicedo but they've got some young talent,” Richards said.

"Ferguson, Joao Pedro and [Simon] Adingra – they were outstanding today. They all got on the scoresheet today [and are all] 21 and under.

"Ferguson is going to be a real star. He's a superstar. There's something in his play that is so mature – the way he links up and takes his chances. Everything about him, I love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, also didn’t have a bad word to say about Ferguson.

Gary Lineker said Evan Ferguson is a 'natural goalscorer' and questioned if Tottenham should sign him to replace Harry Kane, following the England striker’s move to Bayern Munich. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"I love everything about him from what I've seen,” Shearer said.

"The hold up play, desire to get in the box, strength, very impressive.”

Lineker said Ferguson is a 'natural goalscorer' and questioned if Tottenham should sign him to replace Harry Kane, following the England striker’s move to Bayern Munich, adding: "I shouldn't say that, sorry Brighton fans."

Albion fans may prefer the Match of the Day host’s earlier comments about Brighton’s performance, though.