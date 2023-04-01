Roberto De Zerbi was unable to provide any assurances over the fitness of Evan Ferguson after the youngster missed Brighton’s thrilling draw with Brentford.

Ferguson, 18, was a notable absentee from the matchday squad before Albion came from behind three times to earn a point this afternoon (Saturday, April 1).

Asked after the game if Ferguson would be fit to face Bournemouth on Tuesday night (April 4), De Zerbi said: “Ferguson has an injury but I don't know if he will be able to play on Tuesday. He is important but today [Danny] Welbeck was one of the best players on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"[Deniz] Undav, [Julio] Enciso, and [Facundo] Buonanotte were only on for ten minutes but they played well.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi does not know if Evan Ferguson will be fit to face Bournemouth. Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

"Adam Webster will play on Tuesday and we have to decide the best first XI because the players who were with their national teams they can be tired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have 14 players playing for their countries so after the [international] break it is always difficult."

Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Alexis Mac Allister scored for Albion in a breathless, topsy-turvy game.

De Zerbi said: "I think it is a great point for us because sometimes football can be cruel. We showed character, passion, we played a fantastic game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was only one team on the pitch. We conceded three goals in an incredible way. We want to improve in this situation.

"If we concede three goals like this we can't achieve our target. It's bad because we deserve our target. We are playing in a fantastic way.

"I am really pleased for the players and for this I am sorry for the result. We lost two points in a bad way."

Advertisement Hide Ad