: Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, celebrates their side's win after the final whistle

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard were enough to secure the three points at the London Stadium.

The result means Brighton’s unbeaten run in the Premier League stretches to eight games – a club record in the top flight.

When asked about the performance, Potter said: “We played well, but not perfect. It was a dry pitch and not easy to move the ball fast, but we scored a goal at a good time for us and then had enough control of the game overall to say we deserved the win.

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's first goal from the penalty spot

“The collective performance was strong and we had to defend well.”

Brighton are currently fifth in the Premier League table, with two wins and one draw, and their strong start has surprised many.

After losing key players such as Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma this summer, pundits and fans alike expected Albion to struggle, especially considering their tough start to the season on paper with away fixtures at Manchester United and West Ham – who finished sixth and seventh in the table last season respectively.

However, with two away wins already under their belt and only one goal conceded, the Seagulls have been one of the stand out sides from the opening few week of the Premier League season.

Commenting on Brighton’s start to the season, Potter said: “I think it’s a foundation set by everybody in the club, It’s a good environment to work in and everyone is together and understand the value of the team.

"Of course, individuals are important. You can’t do anything without good players, but the collective idea of the team is really strong.

“It’s football, it’s life, people come and go, but the key core of people are still there and we saw that from our hard-working performance today.”

Brighton will travel to Forest Green in the EFL Cup Second Round on Wednesday and return to league action this Saturday when they welcome Leeds to the Amex Stadium.