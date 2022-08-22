"We knew they would get angry": Brighton match winner discusses how Albion planned for West Ham supporters to turn on their team
Leonardo Trossard said he and his Brighton teammates expected the West Ham supporters to turn on their team after Albion went ahead in yesterday’s 2-0 victory at the London Stadium.
A first half Alexis Mac Allister penalty, and a well-worked Trossard goal with 24 minutes to go, meant the Seagulls maintained their unbeaten start to the season.
West Ham, who have now lost all of their three league games this season, were booed off by their supporters at half and full time.
After the game, match-winner Trossard said the angry reaction of the home supporters was a major part of his team’s match plan.
Most Popular
When asked about Brighton’s strategy, Trossard told Albion TV: “To p*** them off. We knew if we played well they would get angry and I think we did. It’s a deserved win for us.
“It’s always good as an away team, if you can get control of the game. It doesn't help for the home teams if the fans are not behind you, but that’s credit to us and they way we played. We were really aggressive and didn't let them play.”
The Belgium winger opened his account for the season, finishing calmly past Lukasz Fabianksi, after being sent through one-on-one from a beautiful Pascal Groß flick.
Trossard commented on his goal: “I always try to be as calm as possible, that’s how you score goals. If you are going to panic, when you have time to think like I did, that’s never a good thing.
"So, I always try to be calm and I think that is a good finish from me.”