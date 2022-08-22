Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first half Alexis Mac Allister penalty, and a well-worked Trossard goal with 24 minutes to go, meant the Seagulls maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

West Ham, who have now lost all of their three league games this season, were booed off by their supporters at half and full time.

After the game, match-winner Trossard said the angry reaction of the home supporters was a major part of his team’s match plan.

The Belgium winger opened his account for the season, finishing calmly past Lukasz Fabianksi, after being sent through one-on-one from a beautiful Pascal Groß flick. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When asked about Brighton’s strategy, Trossard told Albion TV: “To p*** them off. We knew if we played well they would get angry and I think we did. It’s a deserved win for us.

“It’s always good as an away team, if you can get control of the game. It doesn't help for the home teams if the fans are not behind you, but that’s credit to us and they way we played. We were really aggressive and didn't let them play.”

Trossard commented on his goal: “I always try to be as calm as possible, that’s how you score goals. If you are going to panic, when you have time to think like I did, that’s never a good thing.

"So, I always try to be calm and I think that is a good finish from me.”

