Graham Potter issues Adam Lallana injury update after just eight minutes on the pitch against Liverpool

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana also suffered a worrying injury when he came on in the second half for Steven Alazte but lasted just eight minutes before being replaced by Pascal Gross.

It's a blow for Lallana who has been struggling with a hamstring injury of late and the former Liverpool man looks set for a further spell on the sidelines.

He will certainly be highly doubtful for Albion's trip to Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Potter said: "I think it was a slight tightness in his hamstring. I'not 100 per cent sure, I have not spoke to him as yet. It is one of those things. We support Adam, he has been fantastic for us.

"He is a great person and a great player and we need to help him. It is a difficult situation for him."

The Seagulls have now lost five games in a row, and Potter added: “It’s difficult because no one wants to lose, and it’s certainly not a happy camp when you’re losing football matches.

“But we have to think, we’ve got 33 points, we want to try to finish the season as strongly as we can. We’re suffering at the moment but sometimes that’s the Premier League.”

It was Liverpool's eighth consecutive Premier League win and narrowed the gap on leaders Man City to just three points.

Klopp had said before the game he expected a reaction after the Reds experienced only their third defeat of the season courtesy of Inter Milan in midweek, but they struggled to get going before Diaz headed Liverpool ahead in the 20th minute.

Diaz bravely headed the ball into the back of the net before being clattered by Robert Sanchez as he rushed out of his goal.

The medics were immediately waved on by referee Mike Dean, but a subsequent VAR review allowed the goalkeeper to controversially remain on the field.

Liverpool added their second from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Dean had pointed to the spot after Naby Keita’s half-volley struck Bissouma on the arm.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to take the penalty and fired it past Sanchez and into the back of the net.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reflected on a job well done to secure the 2-0 triumph, saying on BT Sport: “It’s always pleasing to come away from home and get the three points.

“Brighton are a good footballing side. I know they’ve lost their last few but always dangerous, good technical players.