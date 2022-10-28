Graham Potter not 'naïve' as hostile atmosphere expected for Chelsea manager on his return to Brighton

Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium tomorrow for a 3pm kick off, with Graham Potter returning to the south coast for the first time since the 47-year-old left the club to become head coach at Stamford Bridge last month.

The 47-year-old replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel after just six league games played and has so far overseen nine games unbeaten since moving to the West London, qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 2-1 win away at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Mateo Kovačić and Kai Havertz.

When asked about leaving Brighton, Potter said: “These things happen in football, sometimes life throws you opportunities and you take them or not.

Graham Potter said he is not ‘naïve’ and is aware he may get a hostile reception.

“The timing wasn't great for anybody, but sometimes that happens, a decision to work here was too good to turn down.

“In regards to my expectation of the crowd, I don't have any, most people I have spoken to from Brighton have been very supportive and thankful. I’m not naïve, I know it’s not universal.”

Albion have not won a game since Potter left the club, with new manager Roberto De Zerbi drawing two and losing three of his first five games in charge.

Despite the poor run of results, De Zerbi’s predecessor believes his former side have been ‘unlucky’ to not pick up more points since he left.

De Zerbi said: “I think they have been unlucky. Their performances have been good, with a lot of positives there. The difference is luck, they haven’t had too much from what I've seen. I know the quality of the team, it’s going to be a tough game for us.”

The current Brighton boss said Potter had done a ‘very good job’ at both Brighton and Chelsea, before stating that a win tomorrow could change Albion’s season.

De Zerbi said: “Graham Potter did a very good job and I have to say thanks for this team, but tomorrow I want to win.

