Graham Potter says VAR "takes away the joy of scoring" after Alexis Mac Allister wonder goal ruled out against Leicester

Brighton manager Graham Potter said VAR ‘takes away the joy of scoring”

Alexis Mac Allister saw his stunning 30-yard strike ruled out after Enock Mwepu was deemed to have interfered with play, in an offside position, in the build up to the goal, when he failed to connect with an attempted overhead kick.

The decision took more than four minutes to make at the AMEX Stadium, and joined a list of controversial VAR rulings from across the Premier League this weekend – with West Ham and Newcastle United both feeling aggrieved after having goals ruled out against Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.

On Sunday, it was announced that the Premier League is to review the controversial decisions in those matches with referees' body PGMOL as a matter of priority.

Mac Allister did manage to get onto the scoresheet twice as Albion continued their impressive start to this season.

Potter said: “It's disappointing for Alexis, I don’t think he will strike a ball better than that, and for the supporters as well because it's a nice moment.

“That's the downside of VAR because it takes away the joy of scoring. You always have to check it and when you do check it, it was the correct decision.

"Thankfully the outcome is the right one for us and we can forget about it. That's the plus and minus of it.”

Thankfully for Mac Alister, he was able to get on the scoresheet twice, as he helped Albion to maintain their impressive start to the season.

The Argentinian calmly dispatched a penalty to score Brighton’s fourth goal of the afternoon, after Leandro Trossard was brought down in the box by Wilfred Ndidi, before capping off a wonderful performance with a fantastic curling free kick in injury time.

Seagulls’ manager Potter said the midfielder deserved the goals for all of his hard work and commitment in training.

Potter said: “He’s got that quality and he has been practising in training. So credit to him. Alexis has had to be patient and wait his time and he has had to be disappointed and support the team and the same with Moses [Caicedo].