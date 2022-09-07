Graham Potter’s success with Brighton has not gone unnoticed in recent months.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has been heavily linked with the vacant Chelsea job after Thomas Tuchel was sacked this morning.

The former Blues manager had come under increasing pressure after a difficult start to the Premier League season which saw them thrashed 3-0 by Leeds United.

It wasn’t until they were beaten by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday evening that Tuchel’s time at the club came to an end.

According to the bookies, it is Potter that is currently the hot favourite to take up the role, however he has been warned about taking up the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

When speaking on Sky Sports News, former England striker Danny Mills threw doubt over Potter joining Chelsea and how successful he would be.

“If I was Graham Potter I would be a little bit wary of going into that,” Mills said.

“It seems to be a little bit of a snake pit at the moment with all those new players coming in... lots of different opinions, the ownership structure - we don’t quite know who’s sitting at the top of that and who’s in charge.

“Potter is a very good manager and is highly regarded but he hasn’t had to make that step up.

“Is it a little bit like David Moyes when he went to Manchester United? To suddenly step into Chelsea where the expectations are huge is very very difficult.”

The 47-year-old has spent the last three years on the south coast after leaving Swansea City in 2019 and has led them to their first top half finish last time out, while they currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Potter’s success has seen resulted in a lot of speculation over his future, while the vacant Chelsea job has been the likeliest opportunity for the former defender.

According to talkSPORT, Potter has a £16 million buy-out clause in his Brighton contract - which may prove an issue for the Blues.