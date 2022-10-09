Kane’s instinctive first-half header, from Son Heung-min’ cross, was enough to secure the three points in hard-fought game at the Amex. Click here to see our player ratings.

"I am really proud of the boys for the way they dug deep in a difficult game after a tough week,” Kane said, referencing the sudden death of Tottenham fitness coach, Gian Piero Ventrone.

“We controlled it well. We created some good chances in the first half, especially after we scored.

Harry Kane’s instinctive first-half header, from Son Heung-min’ cross, was enough to secure the three points in hard-fought game at the Amex. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"Obviously, Brighton are a really good side and had their fair share of shots as well, from the edge of the box. Overall, a really good three points.”

Kane’s goal was his eighth in the Premier League, this season – seven behind Manchester City’s striker Haaland.

Asked about a potential golden boot race with the Norway striker, Kane said: “The golden boot is something we can talk about in April time. There’s a long way to go in the season.

"I am someone who concentrates on my game and what I can do for my team.

"I feel good. It's nice to be scoring, especially when they turn out to be winning goals like today. It’s always great to be helping the team in that way. There’s a long way to go, a lot of games to play.”

On Haaland, he added: “We've had great strikers in the Premier League and great players. He's had a great start to the season, as has their team.

"It’s not something I think about too much. I try to concentrate on what I can do and control is doing my best for this team, with and without the ball.”

Kane sustained a blow to his ankle in the second-half but eased fears that he suffered a serious injury.

“It was just a knock – no twists or anything like that,” he said. “I should be good to go in midweek.”

Asked about his form ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, Kane added: “For a striker, you want to be in a good run coming up to a major tournament.

"There's been times where I have and times I'm not but still managed to do well for England.

"The World Cup will come thick and fast but we have so many games before it. It's hard to try not to think about it. Hopefully when it comes, I'll be ready.”