Brighton vs Leicester City – Premier League team news

Fabian Hurzeler admitted the situation with Solly March is tough for “his mindset” as the club continue to take a cautious approach with his recovery.

March, 30, returned from a serious ACL injury last December in the 0-0 draw against Brentford and has made five top flight appearances from the bench since.

He has managed just 56 minutes of Premier League action and is yet to start a match following his comeback.

Brighton winger Solly March has made just five top flight appearances this term

March was introduced from the bench in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace and will likely be among the substitutes for the Leicester City clash.

Hurzeler admits it’s a tough situation for all concerned. “He's not at the highest fitness level,” said the German. “He can't be on the highest fitness level, but he tries hard. He tries to use every training session we have to get back into shape.

"That's the first part. The second part is if you really want to get back to your highest level, you need a longer period where you have training sessions every day, where you can really prepare your body for the demands of the Premier League.”

Albion are ninth in the Premier League and have just six matches to go. Hurzeler believes March will need the summer before he’s back to his very best.

"We have to use pre-season for him to get him back to the level where he can be available for 90 minutes,” said the head coach.

"At the moment we try to do small steps, small margins where we can improve. That might mean a short training session with intensity to prepare him for 30 minutes, or use another training session to prepare him to play maybe 35 minutes.

"These are small margins we have to do. It's not easy for him, it's not easy for, for his mindset, but we try to help him and I'm really happy that all my medical staff are doing a great job with him because you have to be very patient.

"Solly is the player who always wants to be on the pitch. He wants to help the team. He has a great character, but you need to find a good balance.”

Kaoru Mitoma: A feeling of pain

Another winger struggling to be in peak shape to face Leicester is Japan international Kaoru Mitoma.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the second half at Palace with a heel issue.

"Kaoru [Mitoma] is doubtful," said Hurzeler. “He will try to train today, but overall the rest are the same.

"It’s a hit on his heel, Hurzeler confirmed. “That is why we have to go day by day. It can change quickly.

“It is just a hit so it is more a feeling of pain. If you overcome this feeling of pain he is available and that is what we have to see today.”

