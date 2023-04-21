Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves have criticised Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Brighton.

De Gea and his United teammates put in an abject performance last night, as they crashed out of the Europa League in the quarter finals via a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla.

The Red Devils goalkeeper was a fault for two of the goals in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, playing a risky pass into Harry Maguire for Youssef En-Nesyri to score Sevilla’s first, before mis-controlling a high ball outside of the box to allow En-Nesyri to roll the ball into an empty net for his second and Sevilla’s third goal on the night.

After the game, Paul Scholes was critical of the Spanish shot-stopper, saying on BT Sport: “You see the ball high and you think what is he going to do. I was nervous because the night he had anyway, he was making me nervous and making the whole team nervous.

“You are thinking what is he going to do, is he trying to control it is he trying to clear it. He can’t let the ball bounce.

“He’s been a brilliant goalkeeper, but he’s not a brilliant footballer and he will never been a brilliant footballer. I think this manager wants a footballer.

"So maybe if he is asking David to do this, something that he is not comfortable with, that might make him nervous straight away.”

United now have one last chance to win another trophy this season, having already won the EFL Cup back in February, when they face Brighton at Wembley on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in June 2024 and is reportedly close to signing a new deal. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

De Gea is expected to start in between the sticks for Erik ten Hag’s side, but it is still unclear whether he will be the Dutchmen’s number one past this season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in June 2024 and is reportedly close to signing a new deal. However, this has not stopped speculation that United are in the market to sign a replacement.

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves questioned whether De Gea suited Ten Hag’s style of play.

Hargreaves said on BT Sport: “David De Gea has been a brilliant servant to this football club. He has been a brilliant goalkeeper and a brilliant shot stopper.

“He not great with his feet and it showed today and it has showed on numerous occasions this season.