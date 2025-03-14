'His value is crucial' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on Welbeck’s Thomas Tuchel England Snub

Before Brighton face Man City in the Premier Leauge, Hurzeler has praised Danny Welbeck’s vital role at the Albion despite missing out on England’s latest squad.

On Saturday March 15, The Seagulls face Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

At the time of writing, Manchester City are in fifth position in the Premier League, with 47 points. Albion are just behind them, in seventh with one point less.

It’s a big opportunity for the Albion to continue their remarkable run of form. It would make it five straight wins in the league, and seven consecutively in all competitions.

This run from The Seagulls started off the back of a thumping 7-0 loss away to Nottingham Forest. Since that fixture on February 1, the Albion have turned their fortunes around.

In the pre-match press conference before Brighton take on Manchester City, the Brighton boss was asked about the latest England squad by Sussex World.

It was released on the morning of Friday March 14 and was Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

We asked Fabian if Danny Welbeck should be thought about when it comes to the England squad, due to his form and experience he’s shown in helping young players.

Danny Welbeck last played for the Three Lions on September 11, 2018. It was a friendly match against Switzerland, coming on to replace Marcus Rashford in the 61st minute.

He’s earned 42 caps for the national team, scoring 16 goals.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “My job is not to decide who will be in the team for England.

“I know the value Danny Welbeck has for us and the value is crucial.

“I think it's not only the value he adds on the pitch by making assists, by scoring, by helping the team, by his work ethic.

"It’s also the behaviour outside the pitch, how helpful he is to build this connection in a team, to build the social bond between the individual players and therefore he's crucial for me and the whole club.

“I'm really happy to have him in the team, but like I said before it's not my decision to make who will be the striker for England, but of course if he would be in, I would be really happy for him.”