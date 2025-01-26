Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed two further injury concerns for Brighton after their 1-0 loss to Everton at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

Left back Pervis Estupinan and midfielder Solly March were both absent from the matchday squad as the Seagulls’ three-match win streak came to end thanks to a disputed first-half penalty converted by Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.

Estupinan, 26, has been a key figure for Hurzeler’s team this term with 18 Premier League appearances, while March continues to work his way back to full fitness following a serious knee injury that sidelined him for 18 months.

Pervis Estupinan is struggling with a "muscle issue"

March has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League since his return – against Brentford and Manchester United – and also scored from the bench in the FA Cup third win at Norwich earlier this month.

"A muscle issue,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World when asked on Estupinan. “So we have to wait for the next day. I hope not [serious].”

Hurzeler also confirmed that March has a “muscle problem” and that the fresh injury was not related to the ACL injury that kept him out for so long.

Albion will hope to have the duo back in time to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground next Saturday. James Milner (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring), Evan Ferguson (foot), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Mats Wieffer (knee) and Jason Steele (surgery) remain sidelined.

Yankuba Minteh was another selection talking point from the loss to Everton as the flying Gambian was dropped to the bench in favour of fit-again Brajan Gruda. Minteh, a £30m summer signing from Newcastle, impressed in the 3-1 win at Manchester United last time out as he claimed a goal and an assist but surprisingly dropped to the bench yesterday.

Gruda struggled to make an impact against the Toffees and was hooked at halftime, replaced by Geoginio Rutter.

Minteh was introduced later in the second half as he replaced Lamptey on 74 minutes. “We faced a low block, and we tried to keep it in narrow spaces, and that's what we did wrong,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World when asked to explained why Gruda played ahead of Minteh.

It later emerged that Minteh was dropped to the bench as punishment from Hurzeler as he arrived late for the pre-match preparations.

Minteh has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls this term, with three goals and three assists.