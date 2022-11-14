Albion fans gave the Amex Stadium the highest rating in the league for the food and beverages offered to them at games, providing an average rating of four stars.

SportingPedia surveyed 2,000 football fans across England to find out which team’s supporters are most satisfied during match-days.

The organisation asked 100 supporters of each of the 20 Premier League clubs to rank the venue of their beloved team in 8 different categories – infrastructure, atmosphere, safety, food, visibility, accessibility, parking spaces and cleanliness on a grading system of one to five – with one being very bad and five being excellent.

Brighton arch rivals Crystal Palace saw its fans the most dissatisfied with what is offered to them at Selhurst Park.

One fan said: “Never buy a burger from the upper Holmesdale. Once forgiven and now again today. Absolutely disgusting undercooked meat.”

Seagulls supporters also rated the atmosphere at the Amex Stadium as the best in the league, providing an average score of 3.75, alongside Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur fans.

However, Albion supporters shared this frustrations at the difficulties getting to and from the stadium, providing the joint second lowest score in the league when asked to rate the parking facilities around the stadium.

Brighton fans were also not impressed by the access to the stadium via public transport, alongside Crystal Palace, they ranked access to the Falmer site as the worst in the league.

Albion moved into the Falmer Stadium, known for sponsorship purposes as the American Express Community (Amex) Stadium, at the start of the 2011-2012, playing their first league game at Doncaster Rovers.

Costing £93 million and taking 11 years to plan, the ground has since been used to host matches for 2015 Rugby World Cup and UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

When SportingPedia asked fans about the home ground infrastructure, Albion supporters gave the facilities a high average rating of four stars, a score only bettered by Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City fans.

Brighton supporters will not be travelling to Falmer or any other Premier League ground until the Boxing Day fixtures, as domestic competitions take a six-week break for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first to ever take place during the regular season.

On it’s return, Albion will travel to the St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton – 3pm kick off.