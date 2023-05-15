How Brighton's £30m record breaker fits into De Zerbi's starting XI next season

Brighton may still have four games left to play this season, but planning has already started for the year ahead with the signing of Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian forward will join the Seagulls from Watford for a club record transfer fee of just under £30m (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The Brazilian forward will join the Seagulls from Watford for a club record transfer fee of just under £30m, in a deal announced by the club with just under a month of the 2022/2023 season still to play.

Pedro has spent the last four seasons at the Championship side, scoring 24 goals in 109 games.

The 24-year-old is reported to have signed a five-year deal at the Amex Stadium and predominately plays as a striker, but can also operate in the number ten role and from the left wing position.

The new Albion man will add a fresh dynamic to Brighton’s attacking options and manager Roberto De Zerbi said he was pleased to be working with the striker next season.

De Zerbi said: “I spoke with him one month ago. I'm really pleased to work with him next year.

"It's not my job to speak about money, but I think Joao Pedro can be a top player for us. He is a young player and there is a right player for us. I think it's a good deal for Brighton.

“I don't know about next season, but if you want to improve your team you have to decide before (the end of the season) to understand the next season.

"I think we will lose some important players and we have to be ready to start stronger than this season. And Joao Pedro is very important, senior."

Pedro’s flashy dribbling and goal scoring potential provides something different to the hold-up play and physical presence of Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck in the forward line.

De Zerbi may look at playing the young striker alongside one of Ferguson or Welbeck, or just behind one of them in his current favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Italian is already preparing to lose his regular number ten Alexis Mac Allister in the upcoming transfer window, making Pedro the ideal replacement to slot in alongside the wide threat of Karou Mitoma and Solly March.

Whilst he settles into the side, De Zerbi may also use Pedro as an asset from the bench, sparing Mitoma from playing a full 90 minutes every week and providing some much-needed depth to the squad.

The only concern for Brighton will be Pedro’s ability to cut it in England’s top flight is still relatively unknown.

Whilst playing in a much weaker Watford side to the one he joins on the south coast next season, the forward scored three league goals in 28 appearances (13 off the bench) for the relegated Hornets in the 2021/22 campaign.

Pedro turns 22 in September this year, so he is far from the finished product, meaning his exposure to the first-team may be limited during the first few months following his arrival.

That said, he is Brighton’s most expensive-ever signing and fans will rightly expect big things. And who can blame them, Pedro’s potential partnership with fellow youngster Ferguson could be one of the most lethal in the Premier League.