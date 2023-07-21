NationalWorldTV
How you can watch the Premier League Summer Series - including Chelsea, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford, Newcastle and Aston Villa

Brighton kick off their pre-season friendly schedule tomorrow night when they face Chelsea at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 22.
By frankie elliott
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

The Albion are taking part in the first-ever Premier League Summer Series in America. Five East Coast States will play host to nine matches, as Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United head Stateside.

The Seagulls take on Mauricio Pochettino’s men at 7pm local time and 12am in the UK, before travelling to Atlanta to face Brentford on Wednesday (July 26) and Newcastle in New York on Friday (July 28).

The Seagulls take on Mauricio Pochettino's men at 7pm local time and 12am in the UK. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Brighton fans will be looking to see how new signings Joao Pedro, James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud and Bart Verbruggen gel with their new team-mates, whilst keeping an eye on if Moises Caicedo gets any minutes, with the midfielder constantly linked with a move away from the club.

All nine games of the Summer Series will be able to be viewed on the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

