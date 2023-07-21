Brighton kick off their pre-season friendly schedule tomorrow night when they face Chelsea at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 22.

The Albion are taking part in the first-ever Premier League Summer Series in America. Five East Coast States will play host to nine matches, as Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United head Stateside.

The Seagulls take on Mauricio Pochettino’s men at 7pm local time and 12am in the UK, before travelling to Atlanta to face Brentford on Wednesday (July 26) and Newcastle in New York on Friday (July 28).

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton fans will be looking to see how new signings Joao Pedro, James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud and Bart Verbruggen gel with their new team-mates, whilst keeping an eye on if Moises Caicedo gets any minutes, with the midfielder constantly linked with a move away from the club.