Albion looked to be cruising to their third win in four games courtesy of Danny Welbeck's early strike and Mohammed Salisu's own goal on the stroke of half-time.

But the Saints, lead by the excellent James Ward-Prowse, rallied to take a share of the spoils.

The 27-year-old fired home a trademark free kick deep into first half stoppage time to reduce the deficit.

Head coach Graham Potter hailed Brighton & Hove Albion for 'going full tilt all game' in Sunday's 2-2 home draw with Southampton in the Premier League. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Southampton's captain levelled nine minutes after the restart when he rifled a low drive past Albion stopper Rob Sánchez.

The draw saw Brighton drop out of the Premier League's top half, but the Seagulls equalled their record top-flight points tally and ended their run of five home games without a goal.

Speaking after the game, Potter said: "It is credit to the players. They are ambitious.

"There are guys in there who are in their first seasons with a crowd in, and it is different when the crowd is in. Every Premier League game is massive.

"You have got Moisés Caicedo playing his fourth game and he is up against Ward-Prowse and [Oriol] Romeu, who are seasoned pros and are as good as any pairing, I would say.