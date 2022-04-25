The Athletic has reported that the Red Devils explored the idea of snapping up the 51-year-old when it emerged the former FA director of elite development was considering leaving the Amex.

Ashworth, who resigned from his position as Albion's technical director in February, was contacted by United at the turn of the year but the Reds did not make a formal approach.

Manchester United looked into whether he may be attainable but the move never came to fruition.

Manchester United contacted former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth over a possible move before he chose to join Newcastle United. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Red Devils were unsure how Ashworth would have fitted into the club's existing set-up, which ultimately scuppered the move.

United have promoted John Murtough from head of football development to football director and ex-midfielder Darren Fletcher from academy coach to technical director.

The Athletic previously reported that the Seagulls do not want to release Ashworth from gardening leave unless Newcastle pay 'significant compensation'.

The Magpies want to bring in the 51-year-old as the club's new sporting director.

But Albion have no desire to strengthen a Premier League rival. The Toon could be made to wait until November before Ashworth takes up his new role as both parties negotiate a suitable compensation package.