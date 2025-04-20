'I can't' - Brighton star gives worrying fitness update after Brentford blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton team and injury news after defeat at Brentford

Brighton winger Solly March admits he's not training as much as he would like after his substitute appearance at Brentford.

March was a lively presence from the bench despite the 4-2 Premier League loss against Bees.

The introduction of March and Kaoru Mitoma added some class to Brighton's attack that had been missing prior to their 65th minute introduction.

Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion is yet to start a Premier League match this season

It left many fans asking why March and Mitoma didn't start the match.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler explained neither were fit enough for the starting XI and March then admitted he's still getting up to speed after a long-term knee injury, followed by frustrating muscular issues.

March has yet to start this season and has seen just a 101 minutes of top flight action.

"I'm not sure to be honest," said March to BBC Sussex when asked if he's closer to 90 minutes.

"I just have to take it week by week. I can't train as much as I would like but that is getting better every week. We will just have to wait and see."

Brighton are on a poor run and were well beaten at the Gtech Community. Bryan Mbeumo netted two finely-taken goals and though Danny Welbeck equalised on the stroke of half-time, Yoane Wissa quickly made it 3-1.

Mitoma ignited hope of a comeback by making it 3-2, though their ambitions had by then been hindered by Joao Pedro’s foolish dismissal for lashing out at Nathan Collins.

Christian Norgaard made it 4-2 in stoppage time to seal a first home win since December, before the worrying sight of defender Jan Paul van Hecke being carried from the pitch wearing a neck brace.

March added: "Very lax and silly errors. It seems to just be the same story as the last three or four weeks.

“It's frustrating for us as it is for the fans, and we know they're frustrated, but it's not their lack of effort.

"We just need to keep working hard. Five games left, I know it's the same story every week, but we've just got to hope we can go on a run like we did three or four weeks ago."

