Kaoru Mitoma’s profile reached another level after his stunner against Chelsea

I saw Kaoru Mitoma's goal against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Friday and I probably spent far too much time re-watching it online this week.

It's without doubt one of the best goals I have witnessed live, and it quite rightly earned widespread praise from ex-players and teammates.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville used phrases like "Bergkamp-esque and Messi-like," while Paul Merson stated, "One of the greatest in Premier League history."

Perhaps Danny Welbeck summed it up best as he could only scream "wow" as he rushed to congratulate his teammate on the pitch.

Less than two weeks earlier, Brighton turned down a significant bid from Saudi Pro-League club Al-Nassr – which begs the question, how much is Mitoma worth now?

Reports on the bid from Al-Nassr vary drastically, ranging from the £55m mark up to £90m for a player Brighton plucked from Kawasaki Frontale for around £2.5m in 2021.

After a brief loan in Belgium with Union SG, the Seagulls were so confident they allowed Leandro Trossard to go to Arsenal for £30m, knowing Mitoma was ready to unleash.

I remember watching former boss Graham Potter handing Mitoma his debut as a second-half substitute at the Amex in August 2022 during a 0-0 draw against Newcastle, ironically replacing Trossard.

His first top-flight assist arrived in October in a 4–1 home win over Chelsea and one week later he scored his first goal, heading home an Adam Lallana's cross in a 3–2 away win at Wolves.

The Japan international has since made 95 appearances for the club, with 20 goals and 16 assists and this season he has made 22 Premier League starts, with six goals and three assists.

After that moment against Chelsea reports immediately followed that Chelsea wanted to sign him. Of course, they do! But if his current form continues, there could be a not-so-orderly queue for his services.

Mitoma wants to play in the Champions League, which is believed to be one of the main reasons the Saudi move failed to progress.

The Seagulls have offered Mitoma a platform to shine in the Premier League but injuries and inconsistent form will likely see them fall short of Champions League qualification - which could be a factor if he stays this summer – although Europa League or Conference League remains a realistic target.

The 27-year-old signed a new contract with Brighton in 2024 until June 2027 and he is believed to be one of the higher earners at the club.

Albion chairman Tony Bloom tends to only sell if a player makes his intention clear to leave, or if the club has an oven-ready replacement. Neither has happened at the moment.

If Mitoma finishes the season strongly, the 26-cap Japan international will be in high demand from the very top clubs across Europe and multiple bids from different sources could well see his price increase further, only then will Brighton and Mitoma have a serious decision to make.

His value on the pitch must be close to £100m and only the club accountants will know how much his superstar status in Japan has boosted Brighton and Hove Albion commercially in the past few years. Mitoma really is the full package.

In the meantime, Brighton fans will enjoy their unique talent. A player that produces moments of sublime quality with effortless ease at the very highest level.

The Seagulls are next in Premier League action this Saturday at Southampton and then welcome Champions League-chasing Bournemouth to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. All eyes will be on Mitoma.

