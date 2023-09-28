Injury update on Evan Ferguson and Adam Webster after duo miss Chelsea game
Neither player was present at Stamford Bridge last night (September 27), as Brighton exited the EFL Cup at the third round stage having lost 1-0 to Chelsea.
Ferguson has been struggling with illness as of late. The Irish striker missed Brighton’s Europa League tie against AEK Athens last Thursday due to feeling unwell and only played 45 minutes of the 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.
Following the Chelsea defeat, De Zerbi said he was hopeful the 18-year-old would be available for Saturday’s game against Aston Villa.
De Zerbi said: "I hope Evan can be available to play. He is still ill, but I think now after one week he is ready to play.”
Webster has also struggled this campaign mentally and physically. The centre-back admitted earlier this week he lost his confidence having had a poor game in the 3-1 loss to West Ham in August, with manager De Zerbi admitting the quality of the defender’s performance depended on his physical condition.
The centre-back played the full 90 minutes in Brighton's win over Bournemouth, their fifth in six league games this season.
De Zerbi said he rested Webster for last night’s cup clash in order to preserve him for the Villa game,
The Italian said: “I prefer to [play Webster on Saturday], I thought it was good for him to not play for three days after 90 minutes.”