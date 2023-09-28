Injury update on Evan Ferguson and Adam Webster after duo miss Chelsea game

Roberto De Zerbi provided an update on the fitness status of Evan Ferguson and Adam Webster ahead of Brighton’s upcoming Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neither player was present at Stamford Bridge last night (September 27), as Brighton exited the EFL Cup at the third round stage having lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

Ferguson has been struggling with illness as of late. The Irish striker missed Brighton’s Europa League tie against AEK Athens last Thursday due to feeling unwell and only played 45 minutes of the 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the Chelsea defeat, De Zerbi said he was hopeful the 18-year-old would be available for Saturday’s game against Aston Villa.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on September 16, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

De Zerbi said: "I hope Evan can be available to play. He is still ill, but I think now after one week he is ready to play.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Webster has also struggled this campaign mentally and physically. The centre-back admitted earlier this week he lost his confidence having had a poor game in the 3-1 loss to West Ham in August, with manager De Zerbi admitting the quality of the defender’s performance depended on his physical condition.

The centre-back played the full 90 minutes in Brighton's win over Bournemouth, their fifth in six league games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said he rested Webster for last night’s cup clash in order to preserve him for the Villa game,