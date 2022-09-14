The former Chelsea midfielder is back in the Scotland squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League triple header.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has backed new Brighton signing Billy Gilmour to be a success at the AMEX Stadium after his summer move from Chelsea.

The 21-year old struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge and an ill-fated loan spell at Norwich City last season did little to boost his chances of making more of an impact on the Blues’ first team.

He signed for the Seagulls on Deadline Day and made his debut as a second half substitute in the 5-2 Premier League win over Leicester City.

However, there have been concerns that Graham Potter’s exit could see a new manager come in that perhaps doesn’t see the former Rangers’ youth prospect as part of his plans.

This led Clarke, himself a former Chelsea coach, to describe Gilmour as “not very lucky” in a recent press conference following his international squad announcement.

Clarke said: “I think Billy was set in his own mind he wanted to play more football and he didn’t feel he was going to get that chance at Chelsea.

“Football can change very quickly as Billy has found out. But he has got everything to play for at Brighton. They are going to appoint a new manager.

“It will be down to Billy. His performances in training, his performances in the matches will dictate whether he gets picked to play for Brighton.

“It’s down to Billy to do that. We’ve got him in the squad this time. We can give him a little bit of comfort when he comes up.

“I know Billy well. He’s a good character. He’s determined to make a big career in football and we know he is one for us.

“We will give him every support we can.”

Brighton Chief Executive Paul Barber has also been discussing the Scotland international recently, describing him as “very calm and very mature”.

He said: “It isn’t ideal, far from ideal. But my experience of working with professional footballers for the last 25 years is that they are resilient and pragmatic.

“They take a lot of support from senior players at the squad.

“My limited experience of talking to Billy is that he is a very calm and very mature young man.

“He has been around football all his life and I’m sure he will take this in his stride.

“He will be helped by the other players and by Andrew Crofts and Shannon Ruth as need be.

“The fortunate position we are in is that we are not facing Premier League matches tomorrow, this week or next week.

“We have time. Billy is still finding his way around the training ground, let alone a new coach.

“The timing around the transfer window closing was always potentially going to leave one or two players in Billy’s situation if this happens.

“Players are resilient and professional and we have a good group and the senior players will bridge any gap that might exist and we will move on from there.”

Gilmour has 15 caps for his country so far and is very much viewed by Scotland fans as the future of their squad.

He has been a key part of Steve Clarke’s midfield in recent campaigns alongside Celtic captain Callum McGregor and Aston Villa skipper John McGinn.