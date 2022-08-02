Cucurella, 25, looked destined to move to Man City earlier this window but their bid of £30m fell way short of Brighton's £50m valuation.

Chelsea now seem in pole-position to land to the Spaniard and are said to be willing to match Brighton's asking price.

Carragher has been impressed with Cucurella since he arrived in the Premier League, having joined Graham Potter’s Brighton for £15.4m from Getafe last season.

Brighton's Marc Cucurella impressed in the Premier League last season and is wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea

"Like any transfer, you have to see if he plays well and is he worth it?," said Carragher when commenting on his potential move to Man City earlier this window.

"Man City usually spend £40m to £50m on full backs since Pep [Guardiola] came.

"He looks a classy player in the Brighton shirt and they play similar type of football.

"I'm sure he would be a good signing and a player they possibly need."