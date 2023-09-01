"It's a big player" - Roberto De Zerbi discusses Barcelona star signing

Roberto De Zerbi has claimed the footballing world needs Ansu Fati’s talents, after Brighton secured a loan move for the talented Barcelona winger.

The Albion have signed Fati on a surprising season-long loan from the La Liga champions, after the 20-year-old fell down the club's pecking order last season.

Speaking just after the move was announced, De Zerbi said: “I’m very pleased. It’s a big player. We have lost [Julio] Enciso and we needed one big player. We are lucky because we have a lot of young players, potential top players.

"It will be one more responsibility. If you work with this talent, you have this responsibility. We can’t make mistake, because football needs this talent.”

Fati has made 112 appearances and scored 29 goals for Barcelona since making his debut in 2019. He is widely considered to be one of the most talented and promising young players in the world, having been given Lionel Messi’s number ten shirt after the Argentinian left the Catalan club in 2020.

The winger had been very closely linked with a move to Tottenham and Chelsea, but is said to have chosen Brighton due to his admiration for De Zerbi’s style of football.

De Zerbi said: “We didn't think before three/four days ago that we would sign him. We knew very well Ansu [Fati] and when we understood there was the possibility to bring him in. We worked on this deal.

“I told him our style is very close with his characteristics. I think Brighton is a club that can help the young player and the facilities are fantastic. We are in the Europa League and want to compete in the Premier League.

“I feel the responsibility to help these talents become great players. Some time the coaches think of only their result, their career, but football needs these great players. I think it is a big responsibility.”

The Fati loan has no option to buy for Brighton, but does see the Sussex side paying 70 per cent of the player’s wages.

The winger is Brighton’s eighth signing of the window, as the club prepares for its first-ever Europa League campaign.