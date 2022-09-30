Jürgen Klopp issues honest Roberto De Zerbi verdict in classy message ahead of Liverpool v Brighton

But the German conceded that the Reds ‘don’t know what to expect’ from the Seagulls at Anfield this Saturday.

De Zerbi was appointed as Albion boss on September 18 following the departure of Graham Potter to Premier League rivals Chelsea ten days earlier.

Saturday’s game will see the Italian take charge of the Seagulls for the first time since succeeding Potter in the Amex hot seat.

Jürgen Klopp admitted Brighton & Hove Albion have a ‘really exciting new manager’ in Roberto De Zerbi but conceded the Reds ‘don’t know what to expect’ from the Seagulls at Anfield this Saturday. Picture by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Klopp said: “Brighton did extremely well before and now they have a really exciting new manager.

“Brighton is doing an incredible job and he did an incredible job at Sassuolo and then at Shakhtar. He is a brave coach, he’s very influential.

“I don’t know how good his English is at the moment and that could be a bit of an issue, but, apart from that, his football idea suits Brighton.

“It’s a football-playing team, but we don’t know what we expect, obviously.

“How much is old Brighton and how much is new Brighton?