Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp makes Graham Potter and Brighton admission ahead of Amex clash

The Seagulls go into this weekend's game looking to snap a four-game losing run. The second-placed Reds, meanwhile, will be looking to make it eight consecutive Premier League wins in a row on Saturday.

Klopp's Reds trail league leaders Manchester City by six points but have a game in hand.

Albion proved more than a match for Liverpool at Anfield in October. The Seagulls came from two goals down to claim a deserved 2-2 draw.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp hailed Brighton & Hove Albion and head coach Graham Potter ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting between the two sides at the Amex. Picture by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Goals from skipper Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané put the hosts 2-0 up inside 24 minutes but Albion rallied.

Enock Mwepu's stunning 25-yard striker reduced the arrears four minutes before half-time.

And the visitors levelled on 65 minutes when Leandro Trossard rifled home after an inch-perfect pass from ex-Red Adam Lallana.

Ahead of Saturday's lunchtime clash, Potter said he was relishing taking on a Liverpool side who are among 'the very best' in the league.

The 46-year-old said: "Clearly without being disrespectful to the rest of the Premier League, there is a level above which I certainly put Liverpool into.

"In life you don’t get the opportunity in your profession to test yourself against the very best very often, so you have to look at it in that regard and take it on as best you can."

In response, Reds manager Klopp said: "They [Brighton] are a really good football team. Graham Potter is an outstanding coach, I really like what he is doing.

"If you have a look at the players they bring in and how they play, it's really exciting to watch.

"Brighton are not the best in the world but they are incredibly good. We're not the best in the world but nice words [from Potter].

"He knows his football and knows he has a big chance to make us struggle."