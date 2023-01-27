Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on four key Liverpool players ahead of Brighton FA Cup tie

Liverpool are set to be without four of their star players for this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Klopp will be without five first team players for this Sunday's game at Brighton. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The two sides meet on the south coast in the fourth round of the competition, 15 days after Albion dismantled the Reds 3-0 on the same ground in the Premier League.

Klopp will be without his leading central defender Virgil van Dijk, who has yet to return to first team action after suffering a hamstring injury at the start of the month in the 3-1 loss against Brentford.

The FA Cup holders will also be without Diogo Jota for at least another month, as the winger continues his rehab from a nasty calf injury suffered against Manchester City in October.

Fellow winger Luis Diaz will be out for longer then his Portuguese teammate. The knee injury sustained during the warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the World Cup is likely to keep the 26-year-old out until the start of March.

Klopp did confirm that striker Roberto Firmino was back in training, but was not ready to feature in this Sunday’s game. The Brazilian has yet to play for the club since the restart after the World Cup.

Loan singing Arthur Melo, who has only 12 minutes of competitive football since arriving in the summer, is also out with a thigh problem.