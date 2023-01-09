Latest Liverpool injury news as new signing unlikely to start against Brighton

The Dutch striker agreed and five-and-a-half year deal and joined Jurgen Kloop’s side on New Year’s Day, signing from PSV for a fee worth between £35.4 to £44.3 million.
The 23-year-old made his first appearance for last season’s Champions League finalists in their 2-2 draw against Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 8.
Gakpo played 85 minutes of the game before being substituted for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and failed to make a instant impact, taking time to adjust to English football and Klopp’s system of football.
Speaking on his performance to Liverpoolfc.com, Gakpo said: "For my own game, I think I showed some good moments and some sloppy moments.
"So, I can also still improve on those points and keep working and try to help the team as much as I can.
"Of course you learn the most when you're playing games, so I'm looking forward [to more]."
Gakpo is not expected to start Liverpool’s important next game away at Brighton this Saturday (January 14) as he continues his transition into his new team.
Roberto De Zerbi’s side have been flying since returning to action following the World Cup, scoring 14 goals in their last four games and winning three of them.
The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier League table, one points and two places below Liverpool, booking themselves a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a dominant 5-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
The Merseyside club will also be without star defender Virgil van Dijk for the trip to the Amex, as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury which will likely keep him out of action until February.
Luiz Diaz also remains unavailable, having not played for the Reds since injuring his knee in their 3-2 loss at Arsenal in October, joining Diogo Jota on the treatment table as the Portuguese winger who is side-lined with a calf injury.
Despite these setbacks, Klopp will hope to have James Milner and Roberto Firmino both back available for selection this Saturday.
Milner has been out with a hamstring problem for the last three weeks, while Firmino has been out for the same time period with a heel injury.