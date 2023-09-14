BREAKING
Latest on Manchester United's centre back injury crisis ahead of Brighton game

Manchester United will hoping to have Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof back for their Premier League clash with Brighton this Saturday (September 16).
By Frankie Elliott
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Manchester United will be hoping to have Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof back for their Premier League clash with Brighton this Saturday (September 16).

Both centre-backs were forced off in United’s last game before the international break in a 3-1 defeat away at Arsenal, but Erik ten Haag is confident they will be able to return to face the Seagulls this weekend.

Lindelöf was brought-off at half-time at the Emirates due to illness, but was involved for Sweden over the break and is almost certain to start.

Martinez came off later in the second-half due to a foot problem and did not feature for Argentina despite being called up. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)Martinez came off later in the second-half due to a foot problem and did not feature for Argentina despite being called up. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Martinez came off later in the second-half due to a foot problem and did not feature for Argentina despite being called up. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Martinez came off later in the second-half due to a foot problem and did not feature for Argentina despite being called up. Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Martinez was in a good condition, so United fans will be hopeful he has made a full recovery by Saturday.

The Premier League giants have been contending with number of injury issues to their defenders, in what has been a disappointing start to their season.

Raphael Varane is set to be out until October, having come off with an unspecified injury in the 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest.

Following the injuries to Martinez and Lindelof, the out-of-form Harry Maguire and 35-year-old Johnny Evans were asked to fill-in at the back for the final 30 minutes of the defeat to Arsenal.

Left-back Luke Shaw is also struggling with a muscle injury and is set to be out for a number of weeks, meaning deadline day signing Sergio Reguilon is likely to make his debut for the club.

