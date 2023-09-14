Rasmus Hojlund will hope to make his full first-team debut for Manchester United when they face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16).

The Danish striker is yet to start for the Red Devils since completing his £72m move from Atalanta in the summer.

Hojlund had been struggling with a back injury before the transfer was complete, limiting his time on the pitch for Erik ten Haag’ side to a 23-minute cameo in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal before the international break.

The 20-year-old was also used from the bench in Denmark’s two friendlies against San Marino and Finland in the last week, as he continues to work himself up to full fitness.

Ten Hagg will be looking to include Hojlund sooner rather then later, having struggled to find a suitable forward to lead the line in his under-performing side.

The United boss has so far used Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as his lone striker in two unconvincing wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest, as well as defeats to Tottenham and Arsenal.

Next up for United is the high-flying Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday, 3pm kick off.