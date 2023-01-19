Leandro Trossard to Arsenal: What we know, transfer fee and contract details, why Tottenham and Chelsea backed-off

Arsenal are now favourites to sign Brighton winger Leonardo Trossard in the Janaury window, according to the bookies.

Trossard has publicly expressed a desire to leave the club, following a turbulent return to the south coast since the World Cup. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are in talks with Albion over the signing of the Belgium international, following his very public falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in the Brighton talisman as an alternative to Mykhailo Mudryk – who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth £88.5m.

The Gunners have not made an official offer yet, but BetVictor has now halted it’s recent market odds at 1/8 on the move taking place in this transfer window.

Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in the Brighton talisman as an alternative to Mykhailo Mudryk. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham had already had an offer rejected for Trossard, and are instead pursuing Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo.

Chelsea were also reportedly interested in the player’s services back in October, with Trossard himself expressing an interest in working again with the former Seagulls manager Graham Potter in West London.

However, following the signing of Mudryk, the Blues interested has seemingly cooled off.

De Zerbi dropped the 28-year-old from his last two matchday squads against Liverpool and Middlesbrough, stating he did not like the player’s attitude and behaviour since returning from Qatar.

He has not played for the club since their 4-2 defeat to Mikel Arteta’s side at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

Trossard’s agent released a statement last Friday (January 13), announcing that a transfer away from the Amex Stadium would be the best solution for the midfielder.

The Brighton player trained alone last week and was also involved in an altercation with a team-mate at the club’s training facility, his agent said.

Josy Comhair, Trossard’s agent, wrote in a statement: "Before Leandro left for Qatar, it was Brighton's intention to extend his contract, this did not happen as parties did not reach an agreement. Leandro has also indicated he is ready for his next step.

"After the World Cup there was an altercation at training between Leandro and another player over an inanity. Since then, the trainer has not spoken to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, as well as performance-wise.

"Leandro still was a first-eleven player against Southampton and Arsenal but against Everton he was on the bench. In the five substitutions that took place then, he was also not among them and this is without any explanation.

"In the run-up to the match against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, Leandro had already reported calf problems twice. This was the reason he stopped training. This was in consultation with the medical staff.

"Through the physical trainer, Leandro learned that he had to train separately. Last Monday the trainer then grounded Leandro in the group and indicated that he did not want to see him anymore. A trainer who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is truly incomprehensible.

"It is also the trainer who has indicated several times that a transfer is the most reasonable solution.

"It is therefore important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer, which is beneficial for both parties."