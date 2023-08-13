Lewis Dunk was encouraged by the performance of Brighton’s debutants during the 4-1 win over Luton Town – and feels the club will be fine without Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Despite the build-up to the match being dominated by news of a transfer tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool for star midfielder Caicedo, Albion didn’t let that affect them.

Debutants Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra both got on the scoresheet as Albion put four past newly-promoted, who were playing in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

With Caicedo missing ahead of his impending transfer, Mahmoud Dahoud and Pascal Gross started in midfield, with Billy Gilmour coming on as a second-half substitution. Teenager sensation Evan Ferguson, like Adingra, found the net after coming off from the bench.

"We have got top, top players,” Albion captain Dunk said, post-match.

"The ones on the bench could be starting next week, you never know. Two of them came on and scored goals and that's what you need from your substitutions.

"It's massive to have that, they made an impact and killed the game off.”

Dunk said Brighton were ‘up for the fight’ against Luton ‘and it was a good fight’, adding: “Second half, we got to grips with the game, controlled it.

"We played the ball out nice and scored some good goals.

“We worked on dealing with their set plays. We created a few of our own ones and I probably should have scored one or two.”

Asked how the Seagulls will cope without Mac Allister and Caicedo this season, Dunk said: “Everyone knows their role so well and also each other's roles. It's been absolutely fine.

"We lost Alexis and maybe we will lose Moises. They are two top top players. One won the World Cup and the other is going for 100 and something million.

"It shows the quality we are losing but we've got enough quality in the team and maybe we will bring someone in to replace them. But who knows.”

Dunk was particularly impressed by Pedro’s performance against Luton. Despite missing a golden chance early on, the Brazil forward – a summer signing from Watford – was a constant thorn for Luton and he later won a penalty, which he stepped up to score himself.

Dunk said: “He's an unbelievable talent. He showed in pre season what he can bring to this football club and the team. I think he will be exciting for the fans to watch.

“He's a confident boy, he trusts his ability.”

Another player to make his debut was veteran James Milner, who was playing in the Premier League for a 22nd consecutive season, equalling Ryan Giggs' record. He was deployed at right-back by Roberto De Zerbi and the former Liverpool man’s experience was clear for all to see.

"He's probably the most experienced in the Premier League right now,” Dunk said of his compatriot.

"He's bringing that to this club and helping us on the pitch. He's an asset to the football club now.

"He sets the standards for the young boys to learn from. It shows the nature of him to still be starting a Premier League game. He's an absolute machine and he will be big for us this year.”

The win over Luton temporarily put Albion top of the league on goal difference before Newcastle put five past Aston Villa in the Saturday evening kick-off.

Brighton will be looking to build on the incredible 2022/23 season, which saw them finish in sixth place in the Premier League – a club record –and qualify for the Europa League.

Asked if that puts Brighton under extra pressure to match or better last season’s achievements, Dunk said: “I wouldn't say pressure.

"We've always had targets in mind. They are set like last year. We set them high because we want to reach them.