Lewis Dunk has withdrawn from the England national squad after failing to recover from the injury issues which plagued him at the end of the season.

The Brighton skipper was selected for Gareth Southgate’s side for the first time in four-and-a-half years, but issues with his back have prevented him from winning a second cap for the Three Lions.

Dunk told the Brighton & Hove Albion website: “I was proud to be recalled to the England squad. My first England cap remains one of the proudest moments of my career. I never gave up hope, and I hope that opportunity will come again.

“I’m sorry it won’t be this summer but at the end of the season, a few of us had to step up to achieve our aim of European football.”

The 31-year-old revealed that he had been playing through the pain for Albion’s last few games of the season, as he helped his boyhood team secure Europa League football for the first time in their history.

He said: “A few of us were playing on adrenaline, pushing ourselves through games. I had a couple of injury issues, but our aim was to secure that top six place and create history.

“I spoke to Gareth Southgate at the end of the season, after we’d achieved that. I explained that I thought I might not be fit in time for the games against Malta and North Macedonia. I didn’t want to mess him around for two important qualifiers for the country.

“He was excellent with me, told me to take as long as possible and give myself the best chance to be part of the squad. I’d like to thank him for that support, and wish the squad well for the two games.”

England face Malta at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Valetta on 16 June, kick-off 7.45pm, before returning home to take on North Macedonia at Old Trafford on 19 June, kick-off 7.45pm.

