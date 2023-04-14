Liverpool and Manchester City join Brighton in race to sign Chelsea defender this summer

Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Levi Colwill this summer.

The defender, currently on loan at Brighton, is one of many Chelsea players being lined up to be sold this summer, in order for the club to meet the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The left-footed Colwill is highly regarded by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, as both managers look to revamp their backline this summer.

The Albion are also keen on keeping the 20-year-old, who has impressed whilst playing under Roberto De Zerbi this season.

Colwill currently has two years left on his current Chelsea deal and the Blues are said to be looking at retaining the young centre back’s services.

The club are expected to open contract talks soon, having recently tied down Ben Chilwell until 2027.

However, after spending more then £500 million in the past two transfer windows, Todd Bohley may have to cash in on some of his homegrown players to avoid any FFP breaches.

Missing out on Champions League football next season will mean a £90m+ loss of income and selling academy products would allow the club to generate pure profit to make up for the cash lost.

Boehly has made it clear that he does not want players running down their deals, so Colwill’s future could hang on the upcoming contract renewal talks.

Brighton will hope to offer Colwill European football next season, but which competition that is still hangs in the balance, as the club currently sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Wherever he ends up, Colwill’s main focus will be game time next season, as he looks to stake a claim for the England Euro 2024 squad.

Manager Gareth Southgate is said to be keeping tabs on the Cobham graduate, who is yet to make his senior debut, having represented the Three Lions at all levels from U16 to U21.