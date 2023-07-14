Liverpool set to battle it out with Chelsea for £100m Brighton star following midfield exodus

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brighton star Moises Caicedo as they look to replace midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

According to talkSPORT, the Reds are keen on the Albion talisman, who is reported to be valued by the Sussex side at £100m.

Chelsea have also been linked with the 21-year-old all summer. The latest reports suggest the Blues are in the 'final stage' of negotiations with Brighton for the transfer, but will now face fresh competition from the six-time European champions.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp’s main focus this summer has been bolstering his options in the centre of the park. Experienced midfielder James Milner and £48m flop Naby Keita have been released on a free, whilst club captain Henderson and defensive midfield maestro Fabinho look set to join Saudi Arabian clubs Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad respectively.

To combat this mass exodus, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister has been signed for £35m, rising to £55m with add-ons, whilst Hungarian attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has also been brought to Anfield from RB Leipzig for £60m.

Caicedo would likely act as a replacement for Fabinho, having played the holding role so expertly for Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton side last season. The Ecuadorian's partnership with Mac Allister in midfield was one of the key contributing factors to Albion’s success last season, as the club achieved their highest-ever top flight finish, qualified for Europe for the first time ever and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Brighton bought Caicedo from Independiente del Valle in February 2021 for an estimated £4.2m. The exciting midfielder has go on to make 53 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

His current contract at the Amex Stadium runs until June 2027, with the option for a further one-year extension, having signed a new deal in March this year.