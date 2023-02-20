LOAN WATCH: Steven Alzate making bid to be Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister replacement

Steven Alzate has increased his chances of playing for Brighton again thanks to a string of recent performances on loan at Standard Liege.

The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with the Belgium Pro League side, starting fifteen of the last 16 games for the club. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with the Belgium Pro League side, starting fifteen of the last 16 games for the club.

The Columbian has found a role in Ronny Deila’s 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 formation as the advanced midfielder, grabbing two goals in his last five games and being one of stand-out performers in an inconsistent Liege side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alzate was loaned out by Brighton at the end of the summer transfer window after having limited game time and few first-team opportunities at the Amex Stadium.

Having joined the club from Leyton Orient in July 2017, the midfielder made his first-team debut in Graham Potter’s first season in charge and has gone on to make 51 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring three goals, including a memorable winner against Liverpool at Anfield in 2021.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the emergence of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, alongside the signing of Billy Gilmour and experienced pros Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana, saw Alzate fall down the pecking order and moved out on loan for the rest of this season.

The move does not signal the end of Alzate’s career at the Amex Stadium. Mac Allister and Caicedo are expected to leave this summer in big money moves and Lallana’s contract extension is still yet to be finalised, opening up a potential gap in Roberto De Zerbi’s midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alzate’s Brighton deal runs out in June 2024 and he is expected to return to the Brighton’s first team squad for their pre-season tour of North America this summer.